<p>Three children injured in a horrific head-on crash in Caledonia, which killed two girls and a young man Wednesday night, have been released from hospital.</p><p>The three children injured in the<a href="http://www.thespec.com/news-story/7216034-two-children-man-dead-after-head-on-crash-near-caledonia/"> deadly Highway 6 crash </a>have been released into the care of their families, according to a statement from Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation.</p><p>Two other children remain in the pediatric intensive care unit.</p><p>Spokesperson Deanna Dunham asked for privacy for the families affected by the tragedy "as they begin their long healing journey."</p><p>Grace King, 12, and Waagosh Secord, 14, were among seven children from Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation who were southbound in a van when a northbound car, driven by 21-year-old Wyatt Martin of Six Nations, crossed into their path and collided head-on.</p><p>The impact was significant, causing the van to roll into the ditch. The girls and Martin were pronounced dead at the scene, where witnesses, family and first responders quickly worked to help the injured.</p><p>A second van carrying about eight other children that was travelling behind was not damaged.</p><p>All of the children were coming home from a youth group outing playing laser tag in Hamilton.</p><p>A <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/MNCFNfamilies">gofundme account</a> to support the families of the two girls had already raised nearly $12,000 by late morning Friday.</p><p>On Friday OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said the investigation into "horrific" collision is ongoing. Police have not yet ruled out speed, alcohol or not wearing seatbelts as a factor, he said.</p><p>He called the injuries to some of the other children "life-altering."</p><p>On Thursday the community gathered to mourn at the community centre on New Credit Road, which is adjacent to Lloyd S. King Elementary, where the girls attended.</p><p>"We've suffered a tragic event," New Credit First Nation Chief R. Stacey Laforme said. "We're so closely knit that all our members are suffering."</p>