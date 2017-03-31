<p>Former provincial Conservative leader Tim Hudak — in his new job as head of the Ontario Real Estate Association — says the province needs to do more to help increase the supply of housing to keep skyrocketing prices under control.</p><p>Speaking to The Spectator's editorial board Friday, Hudak criticized the provincial government's Places to Grow strategy which, he says, "imposes a Bloor and Yonge footprint on the rest of the GTA." </p><p>The province's Places to Grow Act from 2005 is an effort to control urban sprawl and encourage sustainable development in Ontario by pressuring municipalities to develop within existing urban boundaries. This has meant that less land outside urban boundaries is available for residential housing.</p><p>"You have to have a variety of housing with more local decision-making. There are times in life when you may want to live in a high-rise condo ... but when you have kids, you might want to have more space to toss a ball around."</p><p>He said the real estate market is basic economics — <a href="https://www.thespec.com/news-story/7142719-limited-supply-high-demand-in-hot-hamilton-housing-market-without-precedent-/">supply has not kept pace with demand,</a> and this is leading to skyrocketing prices. Especially in places such as Hamilton: according to ReMax, the city is expected to have the highest real estate growth in Canada this year, he noted.</p><p>"The bottom line for us is demand is up significantly ... the downside is supply has not kept up with demand," he said. "Anytime you have more and more people chasing fewer and fewer houses, prices will go up."</p><p>Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa has said he's looking at measures to cool the housing market that could be part of the provincial budget expected in late April.</p><p>Hudak says he has met with provincial officials to argue for changes in "prehistoric zoning laws" that he says discourage a variety of housing choices.</p><p>"There is a whole range of housing missing ... Low- to mid-rise buildings and stacked townhomes. Not enough of that is happening. </p><p>"They make good starter homes for people because they are more affordable," he said, adding that starter homes also appeal to empty nesters wanting to downsize while "staying in an urban area and freeing up the traditional family home for a new couple starting out."</p><p>He feels the province should do more to encourage growth along rail routes and argued the approval process takes far too long for new housing projects.</p><p>"The longer you delay, the more the inflation affects the cost of the house," he said.<a href="http://www.thespec.com/news-story/6801761-former-tory-leader-tim-hudak-trading-queen-s-park-for-real-estate-lobby-group/"></p><p>Hudak quit provincial politics last September </a>after his party was pummeled in the 2014 election, and three months ago he began his new job as CEO of the Ontario Real Estate Association.</p><p>OREA, an industry lobby group, represents real estate brokers and salespeople who are members of real estate boards in the province.</p>