<p>KITCHENER — A Kitchener doctor who ran sleep clinics in the region has been ordered to appear before the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario to be reprimanded.</p><p>Dr. Wagdy Botros is scheduled to receive the reprimand on April 20 at the college's Toronto office.</p><p>In March 2016, the college's discipline committee found Botros committed acts of professional misconduct in that he failed to maintain the standard of practice and he engaged in disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct.</p><p>Last September, the committee ordered Botros to appear before the panel to be reprimanded. </p><p>Botros ran the Sleep Clinic with locations in Kitchener, Cambridge and London.</p><p>The college has imposed three suspensions on his certificate of registration and is currently restricted from practising sleep medicine.</p>