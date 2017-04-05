<p>CAMBRIDGE — Aecon has laid off workers based in Cambridge at its nuclear division after U.S.-based Westinghouse Electric Co. filed for bankruptcy protection last week.</p><p>"We can confirm that there were layoffs, temporary in nature, at our fabrication facility in Cambridge," Aecon corporate affairs director Nicole Court said in a statement. "However, our Cambridge team continues to work on key nuclear refurbishment projects."</p><p>An Aecon spokesperson said the company isn't able to say how many employees were laid off as the numbers are temporary and could shift. Prior to the layoffs, Aecon employed 1,650 people in its nuclear business including trades and site staff.</p><p>Much of the fabrication work that had been underway at the Cambridge plant involved the construction of modules that form part of the safety shutdown system at reactors Westinghouse is building in Georgia and South Carolina. More than 20 such modules were expected to be produced for those projects.</p><p>Aecon had previously said it hoped the work on the modules for the U.S. plants could lead to similar orders for reactors in India and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the refurbishment of the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station east of Toronto in a 50/50 joint venture with SNC-Lavalin Nuclear worth $2.75 billion.</p><p>Aecon also holds long-term maintenance contracts with a number of nuclear clients including Bruce Power, Ontario Power Generation and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories.</p><p>Westinghouse's Japanese corporate parent, Toshiba Corp., announced last week that the U.S. nuclear unit had filed for bankruptcy protection as it seeks to undertake a strategic restructuring. Toshiba has previously said it wants to sell its Westinghouse unit; the nuclear business was originally sold by Westinghouse Electric Corp. in 1999 to a British company that subsequently sold it to Toshiba.</p><p>Westinghouse Electric Co. cited "certain financial and construction challenges" in its reactor projects in the southern U.S. Those projects have been beset with delays and cost overruns. The company said it has reached agreements with the projects' owners to continue on during "an initial assessment period" but their future remains in doubt.</p><p>A spokesperson for another major manufacturer in the Canadian nuclear industry, Cambridge-based BWXT Canada Ltd., said the Westinghouse announcement has not had any impact on operations there.</p>