<p>Police tactical officers investigated the second unattended suitcase discovered outside a downtown courthouse in a week Thursday.</p><p>Someone noticed the bag behind a wall on the south side of the family courthouse at 55 Main St. W. by MacNab Street South and reported it to police just after 1:30 p.m.</p><p>The tactical unit, including sniffer dogs, was called due to the suspicious nature of the bag. </p><p>Police used X-rays to examine the bag, which turned out to be a discarded suitcase with a printer inside.</p><p>"The investigation was concluded and no criminal charges are expected," police said in a news release.</p><p>The scene was similar to one last week, in which a suitcase was found chained to the wall of the HSBC Bank by the John Sopinka Courthouse. </p><p>The bank was evacuated and nearby Gore Park was shut down while police X-rayed the bag. In the end, Staff Sgt. Marco Del Conte says the suitcase contained "personal property" and did not pose a threat. </p>