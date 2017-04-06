<p>CHARLOTTEVILLE — keep a close eye on your fuel, especially after dark.</p><p>Norfolk County OPP offer that advice after thieves stole 18,000 litres of diesel fuel from a storage tank at a Charlotteville property sometime between last Thursday and Sunday.</p><p>"Businesses and farms with large fuel storage tanks should make sure pumps and the access to the storage tanks are secured with heavy duty locks. If the location is isolated and un-supervised for long periods of time, consider installing lights and security cameras," police said in release.</p><p></p><p></p>