<p></p><p /><p /><p>A poll by Ipsos, a global market research firm, showed that nearly one in three Canadians are routinely distracted from their work due to stress caused by ill financial health. In fact, Canadian households bare more debt than any other G7 nation. Adding insult to injury is Canada's ballooning national debt and a legion of demographic pressures that paint a bleak economic picture. However, there are simple and healthy lifestyle changes that can be practised to more effectively navigate the financial hailstorm on the horizon. </p><p>Expensive real estate and stagnant wages are largely responsible for Canada's high debt-to-income ratio. The adage that real estate is always a good investment motivates continued overspending in this area. Where wages are stagnant, many respond by adding greater quantities of consumer debt. The average Canadian owes more than $20,000 in obligations to credit cards, instalment and car loans. Indeed, the obvious solution to this debt fiasco is to consume less.</p><p>Enter Canadian-born engineer turned blogger Peter Adeney, or as many know him, Mr. Money Mustache. Adeney gained notoriety by living a frugal lifestyle that allowed him to achieve financial freedom and retire at age 30. In retirement, Adeney focuses on life's simple pleasures and writes about that experience. Adeney's central message is that if you relentlessly find ways to consume less, you will profoundly improve your financial, physical and mental health. </p><p>Simple changes to your routine, such as biking to work, eating less meat or never financing a vehicle, frees up funds to pay off debt or invest your capital. By living close to where you work and changing your drive commute into a walking or biking adventure, you could shed the stress of recurrent fuel prices hikes, shake off that car payment and get in shape. </p><p>Critics may look at a life of frugality with an air of dismissal and maybe even contempt. A common sentiment is that the path toward financial freedom is achieved by receiving more money, rather than consuming less. However, if you are like the average Canadian and every $100 of your disposable income is eaten by $171 worth of debt, then the evidence of your overconsumption should be obvious. </p><p>Canada's financial headaches are caused in large measure by long-held preferences for ownership, convenience and laissez-faire consumption, which has pushed the average person into a near permanent state of indebtedness. Corroborating statistics that highlight Canada's overindulgent consumption show that 20 per cent of Canadians are obese and that Canada is one of the top emitters of carbon-dioxide (CO2) per capita in the world. Debt limits individual choice and controls our behaviour in a manner that shapes our national identity, both physically and existentially. </p><p>Small, yet revolutionary, changes to how we live, have the power to correct our ongoing financial and ecological misadventures. Whether you are a Baby Boomer worrying about when you can retire, or whether you are a millennial concerned with the prospect of home ownership, consuming less is the only path to financial freedom. Living a simpler life of efficient consumption and using physical activity as your primary means of transportation, is the best route to be happier and richer.</p>