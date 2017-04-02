<p>I didn't know her well ... but she was a role model for me.</p><p>I had heard of Betty Kennedy, when as a teenager I decided a career in broadcasting would be a good compromise between acting (I got the bug performing in high school plays) and teaching high school English (I got that bug in high school too because I wanted to be just like my grade 9 English teacher Mrs. Wray!).</p><p>Off I went to Mohawk College with such legendary professors as Norm Marshall, sportscaster and news anchor, and Baden Langdon, former White House correspondent for ABC News. My second co-op term ended up becoming a turning point in my career. After a gruelling and protracted interview session, I won a spot on the CFRB Toronto Good News reporting team. OMG ... that's where all the big names in radio worked ... Bill McVeen, Gordon Sinclair (who nicknamed me "crinkly" because he said my eyes crinkle when I smile) and ... Betty Kennedy! Betty Kennedy, trail-blazing woman journalist, broadcaster, shatterer of glass ceilings, who broke into the all-boys clubs that were radio and TV for that matter, at the time. She was elegant, articulate and intelligent. I will always remember sneaking a peak into her office my first week on the job ... beautiful ivory-coloured French provincial furniture … and that gorgeous desk and windows! Keep in mind our little Good News office was a repurposed supply closet with eight desks slammed together inside. But we didn't care. We were working for CFRB. Those badges on our jackets took us everywhere to cover incredible stories and events and would open future doors in our careers.</p><p>There was a transit strike that summer and three of us "Good Newsies," as then CHUM news director Dick Smyth called us, decided we'd take a canoe to work. We paddled down the Don River equipped with emote broadcasting setup that allowed us to report live on- air as we waved to crowds of people who gathered on all the aqueducts and overpasses, cheering us on our way. Several hours later we made it to the mouth of the Don in Lake Ontario. We then portaged up Yonge Street to the CFRB studios at Yonge and St. Clair. Amid much ado, we were shepherded into the on-air studio to do an interview about our expedition with ... Betty Kennedy!</p><p>They say you only get one chance to make a good first impression. We were dirty, sweaty and smelly ... but she was gracious, kind and oh so professional! That fall I got my first full-time job ... in television at CKVR TV in Barrie, now part of CTV Two. I ended up completing my credits to graduate from Georgian College Barrie and my final project was an interview with Betty Kennedy.</p><p>I never saw Betty Kennedy again but followed her work in TV on Front Page Challenge, as an author and cheered her on from a distance when she was made a senator and member of the Order of Canada.</p><p>It wasn't until I read her obituary that I learned that Betty Kennedy too is included in the list of Tourism Burlington's famous Burlingtonians. Never would I have imagined I'd share that honour with such a legend. Today, after over 30 years in broadcast journalism, I try to pay it forward, speaking about finding the positive in our world, sharing our stories and bringing out the best in ourselves. I tell my students they can change the world, but Betty I can only hope to inspire them as much as you did for this once young female broadcaster a few decades ago.</p>