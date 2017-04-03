<p>Once you saw that photograph, you never forgot it.</p><p>The image of little Alan Kurdi, lifeless on a Turkish beach, punctured our collective denial. It made the world finally care about the dreadful war that was destroying Syria and sending five million refugees to surrounding countries.</p><p>The picture was "a wake-up call to the world," said Alan's aunt, Tima Kurdi, when she visited Waterloo recently as keynote speaker for a conference on refugees.</p><p>"I'm here today to plant the seed in your heart and mind, the seed of hope," Kurdi said in a talk at the Centre for International Governance Innovation.</p><p>But in this story, there is just as much despair as there is hope.</p><p>Born in Syria, Tima Kurdi had moved to British Columbia many years before the civil war started.</p><p>Once the conflict began in 2011, she sent money to help her family. She applied for a brother, Mohammed, and his family to come to Canada, and was eventually successful.</p><p>But in September 2015 came the terrible news that her nephews Alan and Ghilab, and their mother Rehanna, had all drowned in a raft when they attempted to escape to Greece.</p><p>Of the family, only her brother Abdullah had survived.</p><p>When she found out, "I fell on the floor and I screamed," Tima said. "Too many innocent people have died in this war and we all were silent."</p><p>She decided then to speak up.</p><p>Tima and her brother Abdullah have started the Kurdi Foundation, which pledges to bring nutritious meals and health care to children in refugee camps.</p><p>Tima has become an international presence, calling for an end to the conflict, which started out as another Arab Spring uprising, but quickly escalated into an extended war with intervention by foreign powers, including Russia, the United States, and other groups such as Hezbollah and ISIL.</p><p>More than 13 million people within the country are estimated by the United Nations to need food, water and medical attention. But humanitarian agencies are often denied access to those in need.</p><p>It's a gigantic tragedy.</p><p>One photograph of Alan Kurdi was able to create a response. But it has been helpless to stop the carnage.</p><p>The picture helped create the political will to accept some of the refugees. European countries, led by Germany, took in more than one million. Canada's government and its private citizens brought in 40,000 Syrian refugees last year.</p><p>It is painful to say this, but 40,000 is just a drop in the bucket.</p><p>The United Nations High Commission for Refugees estimates that almost 34,000 people <i>a day</i> around the world are forced to flee their homes.</p><p>And meanwhile, following the grand gesture of 2016, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government have cut the number of government-sponsored refugees it will accept in 2017 to 7,500.</p><p>That's fewer than were admitted under the previous Conservative government. The Canadian Council for Refugees has stated its deep disappointment at this.</p><p>"It is particularly distressing that Canada would not increase its commitment at a time when the global need for resettlement places for refugees is greater than ever," it said.</p><p>Let's never forget Alan Kurdi.</p><p>There are many Alan Kurdis, from all over the world, who also need our response.</p><p>Let your MP know that Canadian generosity to strangers in distress is strong enough to extend beyond one political gesture for one year.</p>