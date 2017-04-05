<p>For hockey fans who just love the game, it's a pity. The NHL has decided its players will not take part in the 2018 Winter Olympics. The disappointment is understandable. In a perfect world, you would think the very best athletes in their respective disciplines should be competing on the biggest international stage, and that's the Olympics.</p><p>But it's not about the sport. It's not about sportsmanship or the Olympic ideal. It's about money. </p><p>As in, there wasn't enough of it on the table to convince NHL owners to free their players to take part during the season, when the dollars are rolling in. As in, the International Olympic Commission, equally covetous of cash, didn't want to give up enough to compete with the dollar signs flashing in the owners' eyes. In fact, the IOC unsweetened the deal this time by refusing to pay travel and insurance costs for Pyeongchang as it did with the Sochi games.</p><p>Aside from fans who are still naive enough to think this is about something other than money, another aggrieved party is the players' association. It's unhappy and warning of labour strife, and many players have spoken out against the decision. Some have even threatened to ditch the NHL for other leagues so they can take part. However, it's worth noting that the players' association could have offered to pay transportation and insurance costs but apparently didn't. And considering this is a union that represents multimillionaire athletes who aren't quite destitute, those tears have a crocodile feel about them.</p><p>Maybe we're being too cynical, but it's hard not to be on the subject of the IOC and NHL owners. Rich beyond most people's wildest dreams. Easily capable of putting something other than money in the driver's seat in order to better spread the gospel of hockey in far-off places — like South Korea in 2018. </p><p>Hockey fans can take some comfort that they're not alone. NBA owners are traditionally cranky about their multimillionaire superstars taking part in national play outside the NBA season. They've been vocal in their opposition and even tried to keep players from taking part. After all, all you need is a marquee player to get hurt playing for his country's national team, and your season could be in jeopardy.</p><p>Would it be the worst thing to have non-professional male players represent their countries? In recent years some terrific hockey has been played in amateur tournaments, the world junior men's tournament, for example. Then there's women's hockey, unaffected by the NHL cartel, which has grown in popularity thanks in part to the Olympics. </p><p>Bottom line, assuming this is not a negotiating ploy, there's still going to be some great hockey played in Pyeongchang. But the men who play at the highest level will stay home. Because it's not about the sport, silly.</p>