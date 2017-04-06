<p>A pox on the National Hockey League for keeping its players out of the 2018 Winter Olympics and dashing Canada's most cherished gold medal hopes.</p><p>It's not good enough to excuse the NHL as a business doing what businesses do — trying to make a buck.</p><p>Hockey is so much more than a business in this country.</p><p>It's Canada's national sport, "our game," a heart-pounding source of pride that stirs passions and is woven into the very fabric of our identity. It thrills us but it also unites us.</p><p>The most watched TV broadcast in Canadian history — bar none — was the gold medal men's hockey matchup at the 2010 Winter Olympics when half of this country — 16.6 million viewers — revelled in Canada's overtime victory against the United States.</p><p>That's twice the number of Canadians who have ever tuned in to an NHL final.</p><p>This devotion explains why Canadians so desperately want to see their best men's hockey team vie for Olympic glory next year.</p><p>The NHL's decision this week to deny them this pleasure and ignore their long-standing loyalty to the league is a slapshot in the face to every Canadian who loves hockey.</p><p>It's also a sharp elbow to fans from other countries whose NHL players won't make it to South Korea next year.</p><p>Obviously, the NHL and its commissioner, Gary Bettman, don't care.</p><p>In fairness, some of their reluctance to participate in the Olympics is justified.</p><p>A knee injury to Canadian hockey star John Tavares at the 2014 Sochi Games put him out of action for the rest of that NHL season. Having a marquee player hurt at the Olympics can alter the fate of an NHL team — and cost the league money.</p><p>Blame for what's happening must also be shared by the International Olympic Committee which reversed a previous policy of covering travel, accommodation and insurance costs for NHL players who competed at the Games.</p><p>Even so, the International Ice Hockey Federation said it would foot that bill. And NHL teams would still have had the same 82-game season, with the accompanying revenues, even if they took a 17-day break for the Games.</p><p>For once, the NHL should have put hockey and the fans ahead of its profits.</p><p>But as galling as Bettman and the NHL brass are, we don't fool ourselves that Canadians will suddenly stop buying their tickets or watching Hockey Night in Canada.</p><p>It would serve Bettman right, however, if in retaliation the International Olympic Committee orders the league to stay clear of the 2022 Winter Games which will be held in China — a vast, untapped market coveted by the NHL.</p><p>How appropriate it would be if a crass, calculated business decision was bad for business.</p><p>Going forward, we think it's time for the International Ice Hockey Federation to start running a true World Cup of Hockey in different locations at the end of summer once every four years — and nuts to the NHL.</p><p>Hockey fans everywhere deserve a best-on-best competition that would give them a true, global champion.</p>