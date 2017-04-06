<p>It didn't take long for the group that sponsors the Juno Awards to apologize for Russell Peters' poor taste in jokes.</p><p>Good thing, too. Peters, an internationally known comedian originally from Brampton, was co-hosting Canada's annual music bash Sunday night. </p><p>It was the dinner hour. Plenty of kids were watching lured by the fact that teen idols like Shawn Mendes and Alessia Cara were among the scheduled performers.</p><p>He was making his opening remarks, warming up the audience at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre with his usual skill. The prime minister and his wife were present, as was Minister of Culture Melanie Joly. More than a million Canadians were watching the live broadcast.</p><p>Then the bomb came. Peters looked down at the young girls in the crowd and described them as "a felony waiting to happen." </p><p>He then went on to question why Joly, who had just announced a $4.15 million funding increase to the Canada Music Fund, was presenting award at the show.</p><p>"She's hot, so who cares?" came Peters' punch line.</p><p>It drew a lot of laughs, but jokes like that only serve to feed the stereotype of talented women only getting ahead because of their looks. Joly, a lawyer, has a Master's degree in comparative and public law, and has sat on the board of directors for several Quebec cultural institutions.</p><p>The day after the Junos, Joly was quoted as describing the jokes as inappropriate. Good for her.</p><p>On Tuesday, Allan Reid — president of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Science, which sponsors the Junos — delivered his apology. It should be noted at this point that the academy had already come under fire for the lack of women nominated in key categories, especially technical ones.</p><p>"CARAS and our charitable arm MusiCounts conduct significant efforts to engage and support women, particularly funding initiatives for girls in school and community music programs," Reid said in statement.</p><p>"While we firmly believe the first step is empowering females. CARAS, the Juno Awards, and myself, deeply apologize for the upset this has caused."</p><p>Peters, himself, has not responded to requests for comment. Maybe it's time he realized that events like the Junos are no place for sexist jokes.</p><p>Actually, it's about time that comedians realize that there is no appropriate place for sexist jokes. Maybe if we stopped laughing at them, they'd stop telling them.</p>