<p>As major league baseball begins again we'll watch nightly highlights which demonstrate the hand-eye coordination required to make an outstanding catch.</p><p>You'll notice, though, that in almost every single case the guy making the catch is wearing a baseball glove.</p><p>Having seen way more than 1,000 major league games, I've watched my fair share of leathered larceny, from the supposedly safe distance of a press box.</p><p>But I think the best catch I ever saw happened <i>in</i> a press box, right beside me. And the guy wasn't even wearing a glove. </p><p>Open-to-the-crowd press boxes, which is most of them now, can be dangerous places at a baseball game. A ball fouled directly backward is, I'd argue, by far the hardest to catch because it's got a vicious backspin on it that is tightly rotating and spectacularly capricious. If it's straight back, or close to it, it's probably off a fastball, which increases the speed. You cannot practise making that catch, because you can't imitate the movement of the ball. Even former major-leaguers often duck those fouls when they fly back into the radio booth.</p><p>The first time I tried to catch one with my bare hand, I was shocked at how hard it hit, how much it hurt and how quickly it spun uncontrollably out of my hand, eliciting boos from the SkyDome crowd. And they'd boo louder if you didn't try to catch it. For three weeks, I walked around with the imprint of six stitches from that baseball on my hand.</p><p>Thereafter, I kept a small empty garbage can beside my first-row press box seat and would use it to try to field fouls. One day I leaned far over the edge to can a soft foul and Tom Cheek included it in his play-by-play. But I'd never give it another shot with bare hands.</p><p>Which brings me to my former Spectator colleague Larry Sicinski. The Jays were good then and either he or our other columnist, John Kernaghan, was often covering home games with me.</p><p>It was sometime in the early '90s that a SkyDome foul ball came rocketing toward me at a fierce speed and angle. I couldn't reach the garbage can before the ball zinged past me and, as I recall, was almost past Larry when he stabbed his left hand across his body and caught the ball backhanded. It nestled softly into his palm and never moved again. He was nonchalant about it, but I was in awe.</p><p>Until they opened the SkyDome in June 1989, Toronto writers didn't have to worry about foul balls at home. The press box had huge glass windows which didn't open and, to channel some Frank Zappa, it felt like you were inside a sealed tuna fish sandwich.</p><p>But on the road, it seemed we had bull's-eyes on our laptops, which was still pretty new technology then. </p><p>The Toronto Sun's now-retired Ken Fidlin, who lives in Dundas, had his laptop — one of the old cheap Radio Shacks — annihilated by a foul ball in the old Seattle Kingdome. There was an overhang in that press box which could fool you into thinking a ball had gone above it, into the crowd. That happened to Ken on the Sunday of the 1987 Victoria Day weekend. He relaxed slightly as the ball appeared stands-bound, but it suddenly tore into the press box, smashing his machine to bits. Until I talked to him recently, I had forgotten he got through that game by using my laptop and the Globe and Mail's Larry Millson's because neither of us had papers out the next day.</p><p>Eventually all laptops had covers which closed. So as soon as there was any suspicion of a foul straight back, everyone would go Pavlov and slam their covers shut.</p><p>But that didn't always help.</p><p>Old Memorial Stadium in Baltimore was the most dangerous spot on the beat for ink-stained wretches because the press box was very close to the field — we sometimes reached across our writing tables to pluck french fries from the friendly fans — but far enough away that the home plate screen offered no real protection.</p><p>Our crew of travelling writers had already had a laptop go on the DL on the first trip into Baltimore one year, so on the second visit, we were particularly wary, especially since another machine had been destroyed on the first stop of the two-city road trip. </p><p>So with fireballer Tom Henke pitching, and just a pitch or two from saving the game, an Oriole fouled a ball viciously back, someone screamed, "Incoming!" We quickly shut our laptops, then relaxed after the ball ripped into the box, but over our heads. Relieved, we reopened our laptops. </p><p>Problem was, the ball hit the back wall of the press box, rebounded straight back, and destroyed the newly reopened screen of the laptop belonging to Dave Perkins of the Toronto Star.</p><p>Again, Cheek did the play-by-play so when Perkins called his office that night, they gave him hell for not catching the ball. Obviously, they had never tried this at home.</p><p>Millson probably made the best press box catch at SkyDome, in 2009, long after I had left the beat. He had his head down, didn't hear or see the foul and didn't even feel the contact … as it lodged in his underarm.</p><p> A catch for the ages. But I wasn't there to see it, so Larry Sicinski gets the nod.</p>