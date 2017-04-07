<p>AUGUSTA — When he walked out to tee off for the first time in competition at the Masters just after noon on Thursday, he was far less nervous than he thought he'd be. He even cracked a couple smiles.</p><p>Then when his turn came to hit, Mackenzie Hughes launched a rocket of a drive right down the middle of the fairway and followed that with a laser of a four-iron that landed just a few feet from the pin.</p><p>"Oh, this is easy," he quipped.</p><p>After a pause for full effect, he finished his thought.</p><p>"Not really."</p><p>Nope. Not really. </p><p>When you hang around Augusta National Golf Course for a few days, you start hearing the course whispering sweet nothings in your ear. The near-perfect esthetics, the history of what's happened here and the aura of the place can all lure you into forgetting there is a brutally difficult course lurking under your feet.</p><p>Take the typically sadistic pin placements that are protected by bunkers, water and undulations on the greens and add more elevation changes from tee to green than you'd expect, and it's tough. Really tough. </p><p>For an added — though entirely unnecessary — boost to the degree of difficulty, mix in howling winds that were rising and diminishing unpredictably all day long and those on the course were playing with a monster. A monster that bit Hughes on Thursday.</p><p>"(It was) hard for everybody," the 26-year-old from Dundas says. "But especially hard for a guy that's never seen this course in that kind of wind."</p><p>He's right. Which helps explain the round of seven-over-par he carded — 14 strokes off the lead — that wasn't what he was hoping for.</p><p>Of course, it wasn't just him who wore the scars of a brutal day on the course. Only 11 players finished under par. Thirty nine finished at four-over or higher. Many were caught shaking their head more than a few times. These, remember, are the best golfers in the world.</p><p>The challenge became evident immediately. As players would get ready to hit a shot, the wind would howl. Or it would suddenly stop. Or it would start as they were swinging. Or stop as they were swinging.</p><p>Figuring out where to aim, how far to hit and what club to use became an impossible game of Guess The Wind Effect. Not just occasionally, either.</p><p>"Almost every hole," Hughes says. </p><p>On 11, a gust that arose during his backswing nearly blew him over. He was kicking himself after the round for not aborting the swing and resetting when the wind died down. Instead, he pull-hooked his shot into the water. </p><p>Perhaps surprisingly, the biggest trouble he had with the wind came on the greens. It was blowing so hard at times that it was changing the trajectory of his putts. On nine, for example, the ball had broken right to left by about four feet during the practice rounds. But because of a left-to-right wind, it only moved about two feet on Thursday.</p><p>If you try to anticipate the wind and aim a little extra into it, however, you run the risk of missing by a mile if the gust subsides in mid roll.</p><p>"I think putting was the hardest thing to do," he says. </p><p>This is a guy who's generally a very good putter. In fact, he had chances on the holes two, three and four to sink putts for birdies and get out to a great start. He burned the edge of the cup on each, just missing each one by an inch or two. </p><p>While he admits he certainly was frustrated at times, he says he isn't discouraged. The top 50 players plus anyone within 10 shots of the leader make the cut to play the final two rounds. He's not in that group heading into Friday's 9:39 Round Two tee time but he knows one good day could put himself right there. </p><p>No, it won't be easy. Again, these are the best golfers in the world. They're not about to make it easy for him. It will take something very, very special to earn his spot on Saturday and Sunday.</p><p>But he felt the final couple holes — he birdied 17 and made a terrific par save on 18 — gave him some confidence and set him up for a run at something that might buy him another couple rounds.</p><p>"I just fought to the final to shoot something respectable," he says. "Hopefully (Friday) I can put something together."</p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>