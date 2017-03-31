<p>OTTAWA — The Arkells will be preaching to the choir Sunday night at the Junos.</p><p>The Hamilton-based five-piece rock band plans to bring a full choir with them on stage as well as a horn section and three other backing singers (The Arkettes) to perform their song "Drake's Dad" on the nationally televised Juno awards show (6:30 p.m., CTV) to an audience of more than a million viewers.</p><p>At a rehearsal Friday at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre, Arkells frontman Max Kerman opened the song surrounded by eight yellow-gowned gospel singers at the centre of the arena before peeling back to the main stage to join the rest of the band for the song's rousing chorus.</p><p>"Drake's Dad" is the opening track on the band's Juno-nominated album "Morning Report" and tells the story of a wild road trip from Hamilton to Memphis, Tenn., where they met Dennis Graham, father of Toronto rap star Drake, in a Beale Street bar.</p><p>"We're trying to give the song a cinematic reference," Kerman said with a laugh after the rehearsal. "We were thinking 'Sister Act 2.'"</p><p>The band will perform on an elaborate set filled with video images of street scenes from both Hamilton and Memphis. The stage and light show is the creation of Alex Nadon, whose Grimsby-based company InFrame Designs has worked on 10 Juno Awards shows.</p><p>"This was a big collaboration," Nadon said about working with the Arkells. "We were really excited to do this song. It's a show song that presents so well live on stage."</p><p>The Arkells are on a huge roll. After playing to a sold-out crowd of 10,000 at FirstOntario Centre, the band announced an even bigger headlining concert in June at Toronto's Budweiser Stage (formerly the Molson Amphitheatre) which sold out 16,000 tickets in a matter of days. "Morning Report" is nominated for Rock Album of the Year at this weekend's Junos and the band, which has won four previous awards, is also up for Group of the Year honours. The current single "My Heart's Always Yours" has passed the two million mark in total streams and Kerman sings on the soundtrack of the upcoming crime/comedy Bon Cop Bad Cop 2.</p><p>Sunday night's show will be the Arkells' second trip to the Juno mainstage and Kerman acknowledged that the Juno spotlight has played an important role in the band's rising profile.</p><p>"We're definitely appreciative," Kerman said. "To play a TV show like the Junos that has such a big platform is something we look forward to and want to make the most of."</p><p>The live broadcast, co-hosted by veteran rocker Bryan Adams and comedian Russell Peters will also include performances by Shawn Mendes, Sarah McLachlan, Alessia Cara, The Strumbellas, Billy Talent, Ruth B, July Talk and a Tribe Called Red. As well, Feist will perform a special tribute to the songs of the Leonard Cohen, who died last year following the release of his final album "You Want It Darker."</p><p>Peters and Adams came on board less than a month ago, when original host Michael Bublé was forced to drop out of the show to spend time with his young son who is undergoing cancer treatment.</p><p>John Brunton, longtime executive producer of the Junos, said Peters and Adams are both close friends of Bublé and offered to pitch in.</p><p>"We completely rewrote the show, tailor made it for them, their characters and their personalities," Brunton said. "With Russell (Peters) you never know what's going to happen with him. This is his third time hosting and he's a great wild card. I love, with a live show like the Junos, never knowing exactly what is going to happen.</p><p>"And we've got a couple of surprises happening with Bryan (Adams). I think the audience is going to love seeing another side of his character."</p><p>The broadcast, usually a tight two-hour show, is also expanding this year by an extra 30 minutes.</p><p>"There were so many good acts we wanted to involve and some special moments started to present themselves," Brunton said. "And on top of that Leonard Cohen passed away and we thought that it would a horrible mistake if we didn't make room to tip our hat to Leonard. 