<p>OTTAWA — The 46th annual Juno Awards turned into a love fest for cancer-stricken Tragically Hip front man Gord Downie and Canada's poetic genius, the late Leonard Cohen.</p><p>It was also a triumphant weekend for Hamilton singer Diana Panton, who took home the Juno for best children's album, and Dundas punk rockers The Dirty Nil, who were honoured with the breakthrough group of the year award.</p><p>But international recording stars Drake and The Weeknd were largely ignored when the 41 Juno winners were announced at a gala banquet Saturday and at the nationally televised awards show Sunday, broadcast live from Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre.</p><p>Drake and The Weeknd chose not to attend this year's Junos, which was probably a good thing. Drake, currently the most listened to artist in the world, was shut out in all five categories in which he was nominated. The Weeknd, on tour in South America, won only one Juno in the R&B/soul category.</p><p>Instead Downie, whose health prevented him from attending, won Junos for songwriter of the year and best adult alternative album for his solo recording "The Secret Path," which also won another for album packaging. "The Secret Path" tells the story of Chanie Wenjack, an Anishinaabe boy who died trying to return home after running away from a residential school in 1966.</p><p>"First Nations have many, many stories like this one. My dream would be that this record … might help people," Downie said in an emotional pre-recorded video message. "Thank you for this opportunity to speak to you. This award is to all of us, all of us bent on trying." </p><p> Downie's band, The Tragically Hip, won two awards for rock album of the year and group of the year, beating out Hamilton's Arkells in both categories. It was a fitting reward for a band that courageously toured the country after announcing that Downie had been diagnosed with incurable brain cancer.</p><p>Band members Rob Baker and Paul Langlois accepted on behalf of the hip. Langlois's microphone was turned off before he had completed a lengthy list of thank-yous.</p><p>"This is my arena, not yours," Langlois said shortly before his microphone cut out.</p><p> Cohen, who died last year at the age of 82 after releasing his final recording "You Want It Darker," won the prestigious artist of the year award, as well as top honours for album of the year.</p><p>Sunday's telecast, co-hosted by comedian Russell Peters and veteran rocker Bryan Adams, also featured a moving tribute to Cohen with Calgary-born singer Leslie Feist singing "Hey, That's No Way to Say Goodbye." The song was introduced by Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and his wife Sophie.</p><p>Describing Cohen as "one of the greatest artists Canada has ever produced," Trudeau acknowledged Cohen's deep voice and self-deprecating sense of humour.</p><p>"He and my father liked each other tremendously," Trudeau said. "In fact, he was a pallbearer at my father's funeral."</p><p>Cohen's album of the year award was accepted by his son, Adam, and 10-year-old grandson, Cassius.</p><p>"My father said that he saw a Juno in my future," said Adam, who produced his father's final record. "Of course, it was his."</p><p>Panton's win was her second trip to the podium, having also winning a jazz vocal Juno in 2015. This year, she was honoured for her jazzy children's record "I Believe in Little Things."</p><p> In accepting her award, Panton — a Hamilton high school teacher — gave "a shout out" to her students at Westdale Secondary. Panton said she decided to make a children's album after learning that many jazz fans were playing her records to their kids.</p><p>"People told me I was crazy to make this album," said Panton. "I'm a jazz singer."</p><p>Dirty Nil singer/guitarist Luke Bentham thanked the band's Hamilton-based manager "Parkside" Mike Renaud, the band's families and fans.</p><p>"Thank you very much everyone who ever bought a T-shirt or let us stay on their floor," Bentham said, closing his acceptance speech with a shout out to marijuana — "Weed rules!" Later, Bentham told reporters the comment was "just gas escaping."</p><p>Other winners included 20-year-old Brampton sensation Alessia Cara for pop album of the year, Jess Moskaluke for best country album, Edmonton singer-songwriter Ruth B for breakthrough artist of the year, and Shawn Mendes for the fan choice award.</p><p>Toronto folk-rock group The Strumbellas scored a major upset winning single of the year for their catchy song "Spirits," beating mega-hits by Drake ("One Dance") and The Weeknd ("Starboy").</p><p>"If you beat Drake, you become Drake," The Strumbella's Dave Ritter later joked in the media room.</p><p>Although the Arkells lost in both their categories to the Hip, the Hamilton band put in a stellar performance Sunday on the Juno main stage. Backed by a gospel choir and a horn section, the group performed "Drake's Dad," a song about a road trip to Memphis, Tenn., where the Arkells met the Toronto rapper's father in a Beale Street bar. </p><p>The show opened with an off-colour pre-taped comic video in which Trudeau and Peters requested Adams to sing his hit "Summer of 69." The show ended with a rousing multi-group performance of the song, led by Adams. </p><p>Other performers at the Sunday night event included Cara, A Tribe Called Red, Billy Talent July Talk, Shawn Mendes, Dallas Smith, The Strumbellas and Sarah McLachlan, who was also inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. McLachlan's induction included a surprise video-taped greeting from former U.S. president Bill Clinton.</p><p> <h2>Winners of the 46th annual Juno Awards</h2></p><p>Album of the Year: You Want It Darker, Leonard Cohen</p><p>Group of the Year: The Tragically Hip</p><p>Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Ruth B</p><p>Songwriter of the Year: Gord Downie</p><p>Country Album: Kiss Me Quiet, Jess Moskaluke</p><p>Pop Album: Know-It-All, Alessia Cara</p><p>Juno Fan Choice: Shawn Mendes</p><p>Electronic Album of the Year: 99.9 Percent, KAYTRANADA</p><p>Francophone Album of the Year: XO, Laurence Nerbonne</p><p>Classical Album, Large Ensemble: Going Home Star, Steve WEood and the Northern Cree Singers</p><p>Producer of the Year: A Tribe Called Red</p><p>Contemporary Roots Album: Earthly Days, William Prince</p><p>Children's Album: I Believe in Little Things, Diana Panton</p><p>International Album: A Head Full of Dreams, Coldplay</p><p>Reggae Recording: Siren, Exco Levi</p><p>Breakthrough Group: The Dirty Nil</p><p>Classical Album, Solo or Chamber: Brahms: String Quartets, New Orford String Quartet</p><p>Dance Recording: Off the Ground, ft. Shae Jocobs, Bit Funk</p><p>Instrumental Album: Bird's Nest, The Fretless</p><p>Single of the Year: Spirits, Strumbellas</p><p>Vocal Jazz Album: Bria, Bria Skonberg</p><p>Video of the Year: Kill v Maim, Claire Boucher (Grimes)</p><p>Contemporary Christian/Gospel: Hootenany!, Tim Neufeld and the Glory Boys</p><p>Classical Composition: Immersion, Jordan Cartier</p><p>Artist of the Year: Leonard Cohen</p><p>Classical Album, Vocal or Choral: L'Aignon, Orchestre Symphonique de Montreal</p><p>World Music Album: Okavango African Orchestra</p><p>Adult Contemporary Album: Wonderland, Sarah McLachlan</p><p>Blues Album: Ride The One, Paul Reddick</p><p>Recording Engineer: Jason Dufour</p><p>Traditional Roots Album: Secret Victory, The East Pointers</p><p>Jazz Album, Group: Twenty, Metalwood</p><p>Recording Package of the Year: Jonathan Shedletzky, Isis Essery, Jeff Lemaire (Secret Path, Gord Downie</p><p>Rap Album: Hotel Paranoia, Jazz Cartier</p><p>Alternative Album: Touch, July Talk</p><p>Adult Alternative Album: Secret Path, Gord Downie</p><p>Metal/Hard Music Album: Coral Throne, Mandroid Echostar </p><p>Indigenous Album: Try Hands, Quantum Tangle</p><p>R&B/Soul Recording: Starboy, The Weeknd</p><p>Rock Album: Man Machine Poem, The Tragically Hip</p>