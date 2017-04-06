<p>Hamilton roots-rocker Terra Lightfoot is touring eastern Canada and Ontario with revered singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn, including a Sept. 30 concert at Hamilton's FirstOntario Concert Hall.</p><p>The 11 dates start Sept. 15 in Fredericton and end in Hamilton at the theatre formerly known as Hamilton Place. Cockburn and Lightfoot also perform at Kitchener's Centre in the Square on Sept. 26 and the London Music Hall on Sept. 29.</p><p>"Bruce is an incredible talent and an amazing force live," Lightfoot said in announcing the tour. "Last summer I had the pleasure of playing just before he did at Vancouver Folk Music Fest and I — along with thousands of others — sat transfixed by his entire solo acoustic guitar set."</p><p>Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, April 7, through Ticketmaster.</p>