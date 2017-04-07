<p>Barbara Gowdy has spent more than a decade wondering what it would be like to inhabit someone else's body.</p><p>In her new novel, "Little Sister," Gowdy tackles this fascinating concept through the eyes of Rose, a 34-year-old Toronto woman who suddenly finds herself being transported into the body of a stranger.</p><p>But for Gowdy, the idea of living vicariously in someone else's body has taken on a special significance. Since 2003, Gowdy — who has been repeatedly nominated for every major Canadian literary award, including the Giller Prize — has lived with devastating chronic back pain. She wrote most of "Little Sister," her first novel in 10 years, lying down and typing on a propped-up laptop, either working through her discomfort or battling the fog of heavy narcotics.</p><p>"I don't really know what it's like anymore to be pain-free," said Gowdy. "I found myself envying the character I created." </p><p>Ironically enough, the premise of "Little Sister" came to Gowdy before the onset of her pain. Gowdy, whose past work includes "The White Bone" and "We So Seldom Look on Love," says corporeal experiences have always fascinated her. </p><p>"Body has been a major theme in my writing — and here I am having great difficulty with my own body," she said. "Especially when I write about women, I always get into how they feel about their bodies." </p><p>In "Little Sister," Rose finds herself in the body of a stranger — a woman whom she later learns is named Harriet — during a series of summer thunderstorms. Rose can feel Harriet's physical sensations and her emotions, but does not have access to her thoughts. Still, Rose finds herself craving her experiences in Harriet's body.</p><p>"I've always been interested in the consciousness of others — what would that be like?," she said. "I thought it would almost be like reading someone's diary, but a thousand times more intimate."</p><p>As she was writing "Little Sister," Gowdy found that her prose had taken on a new clarity — something she says is a function of her age, and wanting "a deeper kind of truth outside of any adornment." She focused on the plot line, cut out wordplay, and wrote with a clearer, less intrusive voice.</p><p>"As you get older, you change. Certainly pain changed me. I just had a different outlook on life and literature," she said. "I wanted the story to be everything. I didn't want any writerly frills. I wanted people to be completely into the momentum of the story."</p><p>Just as she was finishing "Little Sister," Gowdy encountered another setback: she found out she had breast cancer. After she discovered a lump on her breast, her younger sister Mary took her to the hospital — another theme from her work that wound itself into her life.</p><p>"She hadn't been in a hospital in years," Gowdy said. "I went with her because I sensed that she wanted to bond with me over this."</p><p>While Gowdy and her sister were at the hospital, Mary suddenly began convulsing and vomiting — the result of a brain aneurysm. Within minutes, Mary was receiving oxygen; a life-saving measure only made possible by the fact she was at Gowdy's side. Mary went on to make a full recovery.</p><p>"I can't regret my breast cancer because it saved her life," she said. </p><p>Now cancer-free, Gowdy is set to embark on a book tour to promote "Little Sister" — including a stop in Burlington Monday. Gowdy says she feels a special connection with this area, as her maternal grandparents lived and worked in Hamilton. As a child, she remembers visiting her grandparents' old house and stopping by their graves in the Hamilton Cemetery.</p><p>"We sometimes visited there, and looked at the old house," she said. "I have an emotional connection to Hamilton."</p><p>But touring while managing chronic pain presents its own set of challenges. Gowdy says she'll lie down in the back seat a taxi or a limo during the drive to Burlington, as staying upright for the 45-minute drive would be unmanageable. During her reading, she says she'll walk, pace, or lie down to manage her pain. </p><p>"I'm kind of scared of the tour," she said. "I'll do what I have to do. I'm sure everybody will understand."</p>